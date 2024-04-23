'NU Beauty Bar' diversifies beauty services in State College

Callie Turner said she opened NU Beauty Bar because she saw a need for diverse beauty services in State College.

The beauty bar offers facials, waxing, and lash extensions and tinting. Eventually they'll add makeup, braiding and other services.

Turner said even though State College’s Black population is small, it’s important for the area to have a place that understands the unique beauty needs of women of color.

“With me being a woman of color, you know, I know what we usually do with our skin and our lashes and what things we like to do with the beauty products, so I have a huge insight on that,” she said.

Niceiry Marizan / WPSU Callie Turner stands behind the lash extensions bed in her NU Beauty Bar.

Other salons in town offer similar services, but Turner said those places don’t understand current trends and different hair textures. She plans to add licensed hair braiders soon.

Penn State students often offer these services out of their dorm rooms and apartments. But Turner said NU Beauty Bar is a place where women can get them done professionally.

Turner also plans to add a store at the beauty bar to sell wigs and braiding hair, which are hard to find in State College.

“You know it's a lot of people that are here that are not from here. I just want people to just get what they normally can get in a different area,” she said.

Turner said she hopes to bring the community together by also hosting pop-up shops and fundraisers.