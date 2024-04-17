© 2024 WPSU
With potential for NCAA playoffs, Penn State football punts fall 2024 graduation ceremonies at University Park

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
Beaver Stadium
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
Penn State is moving its Fall 2024 commencement ceremonies at University Park from a Saturday to a Sunday to avoid the potential overlap with an NCAA playoff gap.

Penn State’s fall graduation ceremonies at University Park are getting bumped — from a Saturday to a Sunday. The reason? Look to football.

The university's fall commencement ceremonies were scheduled for Dec. 21 this year. But as Vice Provost Kathy Bieschke told the Faculty Senate Tuesday, the NCAA is expanding its football playoffs this year. That, she said, means there’s the potential Penn State could host a football game the same day as fall graduation ceremonies.

“We are going to shift them to Sunday for this year only," Bieschke said of the graduation ceremonies.

The fall 2024 ceremonies will take place Dec. 22.

Bieschke said the Commonwealth Campuses will not be affected. And, she said, it’s not yet known if the game at University Park will actually happen.

“In an abundance of caution, in really thinking about our students and our families, we want to advertise a date that they can count on, that hotel rooms are reasonable for in advance, that they can plan their travel," she said. "There is no possibility of holding commencement at the same time as the game. Everyone knows that would be absolutely ridiculous.”

Bieschke said as soon as the university has more details about future playoffs, the administration will come up with a plan to avoid having graduation and football on the same day.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
