Three arrested after protesting in front of Gov. Shapiro’s office

Three members of the group Pennsylvania Action on Climate were arrested and cited for trespassing after a demonstration in front of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office Tuesday.

The three — including a Lutheran preacher — were trying to talk to a member of the Shapiro Administration about climate policies and alleged contributions to the governor from fossil fuel corporations.

Group member and former Green Party nominee for Lt. Governor Michael Bagdes-Canning said they have tried repeatedly to speak with Shapiro to no avail.

“Consistently, he closes the door on our faces,” Bagdes-Canning said. “I mean, we’ve been here, this is the fourth time and four times we’ve met a closed door. The man is not going to talk to us.”

Earlier in the day the House side of the main capitol, where the Governor’s office is, was filled with state troopers and Capitol Police.

The three were arrested by Capitol Police, which is housed under the Department of General Services.

Troy Thompson, public relations director for the Capitol Police, said it was “an unauthorized protest without a permit.”

The governor’s office declined to comment.