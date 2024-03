Archive of the Local Groove from March 16, 2024

Featuring;

Kat & Zach - Firelight, American Dream

Jessie Leo - Forever

Beach Boise, ID - Other PPL

27 Club - Genevive

Caryn Dixon - Haunt Me

The Extra Miles - Cheat

Eric Ian Farmer - Show Me The Way

Katie James - Make Me Look

Sean Farley - Time To Move Along

Adam Yarger - I'll Have One Of Those

Anchor & Arrow - Know My Name

Chris Rattie - Hotel By The Highway

Finster - Burning Love

Host, the Mighty Wiggus