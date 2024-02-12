Where Jan. 6 arrests, convictions stand, as largest criminal investigation in U.S. history continues

As the Supreme Court weighs arguments about former President Donald Trump’s possible disqualification from the presidency because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Associated Press reporter Michael Kunzelman about what’s become the largest criminal investigation in American history, with more than 1,200 charged, about 900 guilty pleas, 750 sentenced, and at least 80 still wanted.

