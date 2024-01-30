Free coworking days bring remote workers to Bellefonte's SpringBoard

Remote workers been trying out the Bellefonte coworking space SpringBoard for free this month.

The SpringBoard coworking and community space provides its members somewhere to work, host events and network. The organization has offered free access to their space every Wednesday in January.

Niceiry Marizan / WPSU Kathleen Ammon sits at one of the tables in the SpringBoard coworking space in Bellefonte.

Kathleen Ammon is the community and programming manager for SpringBoard. She said SpringBoard has grown since remote work has become more mainstream.

Ammon said visitors for the open access days have ranged from Centre Daily Times staff to engineers to people who are looking for a quiet place to write a book. This diversity gives remote workers the opportunity to make connections they couldn’t at home.

“It is a nice kind of collaborative space where you never know who you’re going to be chatting with on a day to day and what they're going to be working on. So it is a nice way to draw inspiration from the people around you,” Ammon said.

Members can also benefit from business resources and programming. Ammon said people can bring an idea to SpringBoard and staff will connect them to the appropriate resource.

“One day I could be helping somebody help their dream of opening a coffee stand come to life or a grandmother who knits and just wants to sell their blankets at a fair,” Ammon said.

Wednesday will be the last free coworking day.