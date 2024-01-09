Altoona-style pizza makes its way to State College; reactions are mixed

8 Mile Pizza in State College is adding the infamous Altoona-style pizza to its menu starting Tuesday, and reactions are mixed.

Altoona-style pizza was created by the Altoona Hotel, but has been served at other restaurants in the area. The pizza is traditionally made with Sicilian-style dough, tomato sauce, salami, green bell peppers and topped off with Velveeta or American cheese.

In a quick survey, community members a few blocks down from 8 Mile Pizza say this pizza isn’t for them.

“No,” said one Penn State student. “I could not eat that,” another said.

Others are more willing to give it a try.

“It sounds alright. It’s got all the food groups in it,” one man said. Another man said, “yeah, I would try that.”

Steve Masterson is the owner of 8 Mile Pizza, which is adding Altoona-style pizza to the menu.

“It's interesting. I didn't think it was bad. I would probably not order it again,” Masterson said.

Masterson said he got the idea to add the pizza after seeing a debate about it on the “State College Foodies” group on Facebook.

“It's just fun. It's a conversation starter. We're not looking to start arguments here. We're just looking to put out a foreign pizza. Maybe it hits a little nostalgic for some people and, you know, people from Altoona can take pride in that they have their own style of pizza, which is fun too,” Masterson said.

Masterson says the pizza will probably leave the menu in a few weeks, but it could stay if enough people like it.