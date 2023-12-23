The Local Groove December 23, 2023

Archive of the Local Groove from December 23, 2023

Featuring:

Joe Tombasco - O Little Town of Bethlehem

Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Titchner-Scott - Late One Christmas Eve

Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love

John "JT" Thompson - Summer In The Wintertime

August Room - Happy Christmas

Stephen Treado - Santa's Coming

Overhead - Deck The Halls,We Three Kings

Mudzo McCourt And Alicia Starr - Christmastime In Mexico

R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope for Christmas

OK Otter - Mean One

JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch

John "JT" Thompson w/Pure Cane Sugar - The Season's Reason

The Whatleys - No More Holidays!

The Clover - Auld Lang Syne

Jon Vickers-Jones - A Visit From Saint Nicholas

Host - the Mighty Wiggus