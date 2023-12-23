The Local Groove December 23, 2023
Archive of the Local Groove from December 23, 2023
Featuring:
Joe Tombasco - O Little Town of Bethlehem
Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Titchner-Scott - Late One Christmas Eve
Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love
John "JT" Thompson - Summer In The Wintertime
August Room - Happy Christmas
Stephen Treado - Santa's Coming
Overhead - Deck The Halls,We Three Kings
Mudzo McCourt And Alicia Starr - Christmastime In Mexico
R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope for Christmas
OK Otter - Mean One
JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch
John "JT" Thompson w/Pure Cane Sugar - The Season's Reason
The Whatleys - No More Holidays!
The Clover - Auld Lang Syne
Jon Vickers-Jones - A Visit From Saint Nicholas
Host - the Mighty Wiggus