Centre County Gazette's managing editor arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from 14-year-old girl

The managing editor of the Centre County Gazette, Christopher Z. Morelli, 54, is facing felony charges for allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw confirmed to WPSU that Morelli is an employee at the Gazette.

Tiara Snare is the general manager of Barash Media, which is the parent company of the Centre County Gazette. Snare also confirmed Morelli's employment at the Gazette to WPSU.

"Christopher Morelli has been charged with away from work criminal behavior, not related to his employment. This employee has been placed on indefinite suspension until further information becomes available from the authorities," Snare said.

The District Attorney's office said Morelli was arrested Wednesday morning at his Pleasant Gap home, following a more than year-long FBI investigation.

Morelli allegedly tried to arrange meetings for sex, sent indecent pictures of himself, and asked for indecent pictures from the undercover agent posing as an 8th grade girl.

Morelli’s bail is set at $250,000. According to online court records, he’s in the Centre County Prison after being unable to post bail. He’s facing felony charges for unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The Centre County Gazette is a financial supporter of WPSU.