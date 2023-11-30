© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Five Western Pa. McDonald's locations found in violation of child labor laws

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST
FILE - A McDonald's sign at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
FILE - A McDonald's sign at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017.

The Department of Labor said five Pennsylvania McDonald’s locations, including in Brookville and St. Marys, violated child labor laws.

Endor Inc. is the operator of those five locations and is owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney. The investigation found it employed 34 children aged 14 and 15 to work later and longer than allowed by child labor laws.

“The wellbeing of our people is paramount to our organization, and as local business owners, we are committed to providing a safe working environment for all of our employees," said Pennsylvania McDonald's franchisee Meghan Sweeney in a statement to WPSU. "After becoming aware of these violations, we have implemented a number of strategies to help avoid such issues in the future, including regular time audits, a revised scheduling process and mandatory child labor law training for managers.”

Endor Inc. paid the department of labor nearly $27,000 in civil penalties.

The locations and number of workers affected, according to the Department of Labor's investigation.
U.S. Department of Labor
The locations and number of workers affected, according to the Department of Labor's investigation.
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
