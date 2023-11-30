Five Western Pa. McDonald's locations found in violation of child labor laws

The Department of Labor said five Pennsylvania McDonald’s locations, including in Brookville and St. Marys, violated child labor laws.

Endor Inc. is the operator of those five locations and is owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney. The investigation found it employed 34 children aged 14 and 15 to work later and longer than allowed by child labor laws.

“The wellbeing of our people is paramount to our organization, and as local business owners, we are committed to providing a safe working environment for all of our employees," said Pennsylvania McDonald's franchisee Meghan Sweeney in a statement to WPSU. "After becoming aware of these violations, we have implemented a number of strategies to help avoid such issues in the future, including regular time audits, a revised scheduling process and mandatory child labor law training for managers.”

Endor Inc. paid the department of labor nearly $27,000 in civil penalties.