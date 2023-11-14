Poetry Moment: 'A Gardener's Prayer', by Gabriel Welsch

This is poetry moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, and professor of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Half-farmer, half-magician, gardeners bring us the lovely crocus—and too many zucchini. As winter approaches, former landscape designer Gabriel Welsch offers his experience and insight in “A Gardener’s Prayer.”

Gabriel Welsch has lived in eastern, western, and central Pennsylvania and has worked at three different Pennsylvania educational institutions: Penn State, Juniata College, and now Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he lives with his family. He prefers Wawa to Sheetz, the Steelers to the Eagles, and Happy Valley to Valley Forge. He is the author of a collection of short stories, Groundscratchers, and four poetry collections, including The Four Horsepersons of a Disappointing Apocalypse.

To paraphrase The Wizard of Oz, if you want to find your heart’s desire, look no further than your own backyard: in our case, not for the Emerald City, but for the green of gardens. Gardening teaches us to prepare and persist, to both slow down and work hard. Gabriel Welsch’s “A Gardener’s Prayer” comes from his 2006 book, appropriately titled Dirt and All Its Dense Labor. In this lush but realistic poem, he desires for himself the quiet passing of crocus leaves in winter.

Here’s A Gardener’s Prayer by Gabriel Welsch

Ice glazes the spines of crocus leaves

a whorl of grass

like tufts of glass. Cold’s chime

soothes this place—



where winter’s last grip

of the long cold

afterward feels as though it went

quickly, a whisper



in a darkened train, while I rode

between stops unsure

I heard it until days later

it clattered through my dreams



toward morning with certainty.

I seldom need

reminding that I’ll die— the sun

each day replays that truth.



The gritty nature of how

lives as a breath

worrying my ear. Amid crocus leaves

I dream a quiet end. May it be



as easy for me as a glaze of ice about

my leaves, a slick

of water to seal my eyes,

a cloud’s weight to push me back to earth.

(Originally appeared in 5AM, 2003)

That was “A Gardener’s Prayer” by Gabriel Welsch.

