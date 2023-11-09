62-acre wildfire in Warren County is 100% contained, according to USDA Forest Service

The Sugar Bay Wildfire in the Allegheny National Forest about 10 miles east of the city of Warren is 100% contained, according to the USDA Forest Service.

USDA said fire activity is projected to stay minimal given the weather forecast, but firefighters will continue to monitor the area over the next few days.

Christopher Leeser, a public affairs officer with USDA, said the location of the fire along the Allegheny Reservoir made it easier to contain.

InciWeb Map showing where the Sugar Bay Fire was in the Allegheny National Forest.

"Suppression efforts by Allegheny National Forest staff on Nov. 8 were highly effective. The Glade Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided transportation to the fire by boat, greatly enhancing the efficiency of the operation," Leeser said.

The Sugar Bay Wildfire is in the Bradford Ranger District on the eastern side of Allegheny Reservoir, north of Sugar Bay and west of Polly’s Run. Leeser said members of the public should avoid the burned area. He said fire-weakened trees are a potential safety hazard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.