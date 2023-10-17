Drought emergency declared in Lock Haven, city asking customers to stop non-essential use

The City of Lock Haven has declared a Stage II Drought Emergency. City officials said this is due to depleting levels in the city’s reservoirs.

Non-essential uses of water are prohibited under the emergency, such as watering cars or lawns.

Local law enforcement officials will be requested to investigate violations. Violations could result in reduction of flow to the meter, termination of water service and/or civil penalties, according to the city's website.

Water customers are also asked to voluntarily reduce water use by 20%. The city said customers can voluntarily save water by avoiding letting faucets run, reducing showering times and frequency, and only using dishwashers or laundry appliances with full loads.

"These temporary measures, as well as efforts to bring a supplemental source of water online, will help to ensure that essential water use can continue coupled with your voluntary efforts to reduce use," the city's website reads.

The website states updates will be posted to its 2023 Water Emergency webpage.

The following uses of non-essential water are prohibited under the emergency:

