Poetry Moment: 'Nightstand', by David Swerdlow

This is poetry moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, and professor of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

If you’re like me, you have in your house a drawer or two that are “junk” magnets. Odds and ends gravitate there. And yet sometimes, what seem to others like insignificant objects are, to us, treasured possessions. In today’s poem, “Nightstand,” David Swerdlow explains why.

Since 1990, David Swerdlow has taught literature and creative writing at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. He is the author of three full-length collections of poetry, including Nightstand (Broadstone Books, 2023). His work has appeared in Poetry, American Poetry Review, Iowa Review, West Branch and elsewhere other distinguished journals and anthologies. Twice a recipient of a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grant, Swerdlow has served as a Fulbright Professor of American Literature in Peru, as a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow, and as visiting faculty on two Semester at Sea voyages.

A stone, a pocketknife, a father’s old pair of glasses: yes, objects can be synonymous with memory, a way to honor and remember the people we love and the moments we’ve spent together. In this moving meditation on family, love, and loss, David Swerdlow examines what he cannot bear to let go.

Here’s —

Nightstand

Next to my bed, a worn book

with a black jacket preserves

my thumbprint that dulls

the cover’s finish, a fleeting

medallion showing love, not

possession. There’s also a stone

my daughter carried home

from Bhutan, a cliffside monastery

painted on the stone’s surface

smoothed by a river in which no one swims

because it’s holy. She gave me the stone

that fits in my hand, the size

of the mouse I hear some nights

running the bedroom walls. Inside

the nightstand’s drawer, all the things

I cannot part with: my father’s voice

recorded on a tape I don’t know

if I still have the machine to play

and four pairs of his glasses

in black leather cases, even



a eulogy I don’t remember but keep

because what else can you do

with what honors the dead? My love

would like me to get rid of whatever

I don’t need, if need is defined by use,

but it’s only a small table

and I’ve kept only what I find

sacred. If I float through

nights I never figured I could

survive, I’m working

on what’s holy, pinning it

to the ceiling that holds on

to nothing but the dark I hear

running through everything

I own—the old coins, the pocketknife,

the tie-clip, the loss.

- - -

That was “Nightstand” by David Swerdlow.

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can more episodes at WPSU.org/poetry moment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.