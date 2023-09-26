PA Wilds Media Lab opens in Kane to help artisans, small businesses and entrepreneurs

The PA Wilds Media Lab opened Tuesday in Kane to offer free tools, trainings and workspaces for artists, entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Pennsylvania Wilds, which includes 13 counties in central and northern Pennsylvania.

At the new media lab's grand opening ribbon cutting, PA Wilds staff showed off the lab's audio and video recording equipment and spaces, editing tools, and conference rooms. The PA Wilds Media Lab is meant to help members of the Wilds Cooperative of PA with marketing and networking.

Stephanie Distler owns a jewelry and watch shop in Johnsonburg, and is a member of the Cooperative. She says she’s most excited for the photography studio and professional marketing advice.

“Because I want to spend a lot of my time at the bench, making, and not worrying about all those technical issues that I would have,” Distler said.

Artisans and small business owners, as well as organizations who are partners of the Wilds Cooperative can use the media lab. It’s open by appointment Monday through Thursday. A reservation system for using the space is available on the Wilds Cooperative of PA website.

The media lab is on the second floor of 61 N. Fraley Street in Kane, next to the Six&Kane building.