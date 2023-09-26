© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PA Wilds Media Lab opens in Kane to help artisans, small businesses and entrepreneurs

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
Stephanie Distler shows another woman a photography studio where artists can take high-quality photos of their work. It has lights, natural light and a backdrop.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Wilds Cooperative of PA member Stephanie Distler checks out a photography studio where artists can take high-quality photos of their work. She made the copper jewelry displayed on the table.

The PA Wilds Media Lab opened Tuesday in Kane to offer free tools, trainings and workspaces for artists, entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Pennsylvania Wilds, which includes 13 counties in central and northern Pennsylvania.

At the new media lab's grand opening ribbon cutting, PA Wilds staff showed off the lab's audio and video recording equipment and spaces, editing tools, and conference rooms. The PA Wilds Media Lab is meant to help members of the Wilds Cooperative of PA with marketing and networking.

Stephanie Distler owns a jewelry and watch shop in Johnsonburg, and is a member of the Cooperative. She says she’s most excited for the photography studio and professional marketing advice.

“Because I want to spend a lot of my time at the bench, making, and not worrying about all those technical issues that I would have,” Distler said.

Artisans and small business owners, as well as organizations who are partners of the Wilds Cooperative can use the media lab. It’s open by appointment Monday through Thursday. A reservation system for using the space is available on the Wilds Cooperative of PA website.

The media lab is on the second floor of 61 N. Fraley Street in Kane, next to the Six&Kane building.

Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach