Uptown Kane beautifying building fronts, work not expected to affect foot traffic

Several buildings in uptown Kane will be getting a facelift. The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise, or KARE, got a $35,000 grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development to make the front of some buildings look nicer.

KARE selected 10 businesses to improve things like signage, masonry and brick work, and paint. These businesses are in the uptown area, which has some retail, restaurant and beauty service buildings.

Kate Kennedy, the Kane Chamber of Commerce Director (and a board member for WPSU), said this area was targeted since it gets a lot of pedestrian traffic.

“It's oftentimes one of the first impressions of people coming through our town. And so we just want to make sure that it looks good and fresh," Kennedy said.

Not only does the project improve the look of uptown Kane, Kennedy said it gives thanks to local business owners.

“We're trying to figure out ways to really show people in our community who are putting their own efforts and money into buildings and businesses that we are grateful for all that they're doing and that we want to help them continue to make Kane great,” Kennedy said.

Some businesses have already started work to improve their facades. Others have not started yet as they are waiting to hear from contractors.

Kennedy said the deadline to complete that work is November 30 and that there will be no street or road closures.

Kennedy said the borough plans to keep applying for facade improvement funding every year, with the goal of improving facades in every area of the community.