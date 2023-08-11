Pennsylvanians notified of Child Care Works system data breach

The Department of Human Services says some Pennsylvanians might have had their information accessed by an unauthorized person. The unauthorized access happened on June 26 and June 27, 2023 in a system test website for the Child Care Works Program. DHS says it became aware of this on June 28.

The Office of Administration conducted an investigation. DHS says it has taken corrective action, including strengthening user credentials used within system test websites.

DHS has sent letters to 11,687 affected people in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Warren counties. Those letters include options to get free credit reports.

Anyone with questions can contact the Office of Child Development and Early Learning. The office number is 717-346-9320, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.