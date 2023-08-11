© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians notified of Child Care Works system data breach

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
In this photo taken Feb. 12, 2016, Daniel O'Donnell, left, looks on as William Hayden sends large blocks flying at the Creative Kids Learning Center, a school that focuses on pre-kindergarten for 4- and 5-year-olds, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
The Department of Human Services is notifying affected Pennsylvanians whose information may have been accessed by an unauthorized actor.

The Department of Human Services says some Pennsylvanians might have had their information accessed by an unauthorized person. The unauthorized access happened on June 26 and June 27, 2023 in a system test website for the Child Care Works Program. DHS says it became aware of this on June 28.

The Office of Administration conducted an investigation. DHS says it has taken corrective action, including strengthening user credentials used within system test websites.

DHS has sent letters to 11,687 affected people in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Warren counties. Those letters include options to get free credit reports.

Anyone with questions can contact the Office of Child Development and Early Learning. The office number is 717-346-9320, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
