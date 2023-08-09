State College residents are upset over a council vote to take buildings using eminent domain, displacing The Brewery and others

The State College Borough Council voted Monday to acquire the building at the corner of East Beaver Avenue and McAllister Alley through the use of eminent domain. Community members have been speaking out against the move, which would replace local businesses — including The Brewery, Music Mart, and Canyon Pizza — with a parking garage.

A StateCollege.com story about the council’s use of eminent domain had about 800 comments and shares after less than a day on Facebook. A petition started with hopes the community can reverse the decision had more than 300 signatures after half a day.

“I’m just very sad for our local business owners," Erin Wise said.

Wise was born and raised in State College. She’s upset about the changes she’s seeing in the community.

"We’re really losing multiple pillars of our community," Wise said. "Certainly finding another retail space in downtown State College would not be possible for a place like the Music Mart for somewhere like The Brewery. It really does sound like it's the end of these businesses in our region.”

Wise plans to attend the next State College Borough Council Meeting to share her displeasure about their decision. It takes place August 21 at 7 p.m. in the State College Municipal Building and online.