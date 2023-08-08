© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State Police launch body camera initiative

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Carlisle stand next to each other wearing body cameras.
Commonwealth Media Services
Screenshot of recorded press conference in Carlisle shows the body cameras now worn by Pennsylvania State Police in Troop H.

Pennsylvania State Police are launching a pilot program to ensure departments across the state are ready to implement body cameras. Troopers in Carlisle are wearing those cameras now as part of a 60-day pilot program.

Colonel Christopher Paris, a state police commissioner, said the cameras will protect the public and the law enforcement officers wearing them.

“The cameras can also be used to protect citizens and troopers both against false claims of misconduct or abuse,” Paris said.

To save money, the department is using 18 cameras which get passed between troopers during shift changes.

When the two-month trial run ends, PSP plans to implement body-worn cameras at all 87 patrol stations across the state.

Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach