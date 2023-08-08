'A Compassionate Spy' doc tells of the scientist and spy who gave atomic secrets to the Soviet Union

This week marks the 78th anniversary of the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki, Japan. The film “Oppenheimer” has brought public attention to the scientific community that developed the atomic bomb. A new documentary tells the story of the youngest physicist who was there at Los Alamos. Ted Hall also became a spy who gave secrets to the Soviet Union.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Steve James joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about “A Compassionate Spy.”

