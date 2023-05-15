The child labor behind your favorite meal

Child labor violations are on the rise, and the food industry is one of the biggest offenders.

All across the country, teenagers and young children are put to work in restaurants and fast food chains. These kids work long hours and handle dangerous equipment.

We break down the situation with Teresa Cotsirilos reporter for FERN, the Food and Environment Network, and Manuel Villanueva, the western regional director for the worker’s rights group Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

