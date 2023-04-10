Alum John Hendrickson will speak at Penn State about his book 'Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter'

A Penn State alum and current staff writer at The Atlantic is returning to the University Park campus to discuss his critically acclaimed book today.

John Hendrickson is best known for his 2019 feature in The Atlantic, which chronicled President Joe Biden’s decades-long journey with stuttering. But Hendrickson, who also has a stutter, will reveal more about his own experience in a conversation with Penn State students and faculty.

In his new book, "Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter," he writes candidly about his experience with stuttering and the issues he and others who stutter face daily.

The book explores the dynamics surrounding invisible disabilities like stuttering, but Hendrickson said it can help anyone who is facing a struggle.

“We all are carrying something around, it doesn’t matter if you’re a person who stutters or if you have another disorder/disability, it could be anything," Hendrickson said. "My hope is that this topic will also resonate with anybody feeling they have that sort of unsettled thing in their life that they’re trying to make peace with.”

Hendrickson’s book talk is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed. Advanced registration is required for those who want to attend virtually.

The event will take place Monday at 4 p.m. in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium on Penn State’s University Park campus.