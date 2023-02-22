State College drivers should expect delays as Atherton Street project restarts next week

Drivers in State College can expect work on the Atherton Street project to restart next week, according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

From Monday through Thursday, traffic on Atherton Street will be reduced to one lane in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic signals will be in flash mode and flaggers will control the flow of traffic at intersections. The construction will also cause some delays on College Avenue approaching Atherton Street.

As early as Mar. 7, waterline installation work is set to begin on Atherton Street. Once that starts, traffic will be detoured between College and Beaver Avenues for 60 hours.

The project includes roadway reconstruction and drainage improvements. The improvements to drainage include upgrades to pipes and inlets and water and sewer lines. Roadway reconstruction includes changes to sidewalks, concrete curbing, pavement markings, traffic signals, and other miscellaneous items.

"Traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities," PennDOT said in a release. "Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane."

The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to north of Westerly Parkway. The 3-year project is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.