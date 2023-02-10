© 2023 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's a Philly thing: A Super Bowl playlist

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles
Mitchell Leff
/
Getty Images
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is a city that is renowned for its love of sports, particularly American football. As the Philadelphia Eagles make their way back to the Super Bowl, it's a fitting time to update World Cafe's Philly Over Everybody playlist, curated in 2018, leading to the Eagles first Super Bowl win of all time.

With a music scene that is as diverse as the city itself, it's no wonder that the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection has produced some of the most influential musicians in various genres such as soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop and rock music. Already including classics from The Roots, Ween, Patti LaBelle, John Coltrane, Jill Scott and The War on Drugs, we've updated the playlist to include Philly musicians we love from the last five years, including Jazmine Sullivan, Cosmic Guilt, Kurt Vile, Orion Sun and more. Press play and turn it up to 11! GO BIRDS!

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
NPR News
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren