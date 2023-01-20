Curbside recycling is expanding to include more areas in Centre County

A curbside recycling program is expanding this month in Centre County, allowing more residents the option of a convenient curbside pickup for their bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.

Residents in Howard Borough, Howard Township, Marion Township, and Walker Township who do not currently have curbside recycling from another source can now get weekly curbside collection of their recyclables from the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority.

Joanne Shafer is the Deputy Director of the Authority. She said the new program gives people a more convenient option to hopefully help them recycle.

“We do provide 62 drop-off recycling locations throughout Centre County and all of these rural areas," Shafer said. "But people still want the convenience of curbside.”

She said the program is a cost-effective way to have a positive impact on your community.

“Recycling is the easiest and simplest way to contribute to an environmental action that anyone in Pennsylvania and anyone in Centre County can do,” Shafer said.

Residents will be provided with a recycling bin and clear instructions on what is recyclable.

To sign up for the service, contact the authority at 814-238-7005 or through their website at centrecountyrecycles.org. The cost is $9 a month.