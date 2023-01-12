© 2023 WPSU
Bob Jaeger talks about repurposing the thousands of churches that close yearly. That's one creative reuse featured on WPSU-TV's Keystone Stories Monday at 9 p.m.

WPSU | By Jessie Beers-Altman
Published January 12, 2023
Bob Jaeger
Bob Jaeger

Between 6,000 and 10,000 churches close every year in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center. This leaves many communities with empty or abandoned churches. WPSU’s Jessie Beers-Altman talked with Bob Jaeger, the president of the Philadelphia-based Partners for Sacred Places, about their work trying to keep churches open and -- when they do close -- helping communities find new uses for church buildings.