Bob Jaeger talks about repurposing the thousands of churches that close yearly. That's one creative reuse featured on WPSU-TV's Keystone Stories Monday at 9 p.m.
Between 6,000 and 10,000 churches close every year in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center. This leaves many communities with empty or abandoned churches. WPSU’s Jessie Beers-Altman talked with Bob Jaeger, the president of the Philadelphia-based Partners for Sacred Places, about their work trying to keep churches open and -- when they do close -- helping communities find new uses for church buildings.