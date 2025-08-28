Survey aims to gather needs and experiences of Latinos in PA, to inform policy and research

A new statewide survey is asking Latinos in Pennsylvania to share their needs and experiences, with a goal of giving policymakers and service providers a clearer picture of the challenges facing Latino residents.

Shaunté DePaso, who is helping lead the project through Penn State Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania Center for Latino Research, said the state’s fast-growing Latino population is reshaping schools, the workforce, and communities.

“Obviously being a woman of color, a Latina," DePaso said. "I’m proud and happy to be part of a project that is aimed specifically at Latinos.”

The survey asks about topics such as access to health care, experiences in schools and the workplace, and whether residents feel included in their communities. It also looks at how needs differ across urban and rural areas and among different age and language groups. And DePaso says it asks how recent changes in the job market and immigration policies have affected Latino communities.

“Our goal is really just to tell their story, and provide the information in a non-partisan way," DePaso said.

DePaso said the Center will analyze the survey results and share them with both the community and policymakers.

“One of our goals is really to create a tool for those who are creating programming, for those who are creating policies, so they can better serve the community," DePaso said.