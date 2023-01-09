Latest on Ukraine: The Russian Christmas cease-fire that wasn't

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

At NATO headquarters on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will sign the third Joint Declaration on NATO-E.U. Cooperation.

Human Rights Watch will issue its annual human rights report Friday, including a chapter on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also on Friday, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

What happened last week

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 36-hour cease-fire for Jan. 6 and 7, when many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas, but the weekend saw no break in violence across Ukraine. The Ukrainian military announced that Russia fired nine rockets and conducted three airstrikes on Saturday, and claimed that Russia carried out 40 shelling attacks across Ukraine, killing and wounding civilians.

The U.S. announced more than $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine "and countries impacted by Russia's war in Ukraine."

Russia said 89 of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on New Year's Day — and blamed them for using cellphones which gave away their location. Russia's Defense Ministry later claimed its rockets struck a Ukrainian military barracks in retaliation, killing 600 people. Ukraine disputed that attack took place — and Western news organizations found no visible evidence of casualties.

Russia stepped up drone strikes at the start of the new year.

In-depth

Earlier developments

