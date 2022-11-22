Health Minute: Family Health History Day

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

November is a time for seeing loved ones and sharing memories together. It’s also a perfect time to share important health information that can affect the whole family. Thanksgiving doubles as National Family Health History Day, an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to promote healthier families through shared knowledge.

Diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke can have genetic links, so it’s important to know if you’re at risk.

This Thanksgiving, talk to your family about their health. If you’re looking for a free tool to record it online, the CDC offers My Family Health Portrait. For more information visit cdc.gov/genomics .