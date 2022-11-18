© 2022 WPSU
What your age really says about your chance of success at work

By Andrea Gutierrez,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published November 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Late Bloomers. Check out Part 1, Part 3 and Part 4.

We often equate youth with success at work. Physicist and network scientist Albert-László Barabási put this belief to the test, and found that with persistence, we can be successful at any age.

About Albert-László Barabási

Albert-László Barabási is a physicist and a network scientist, focusing on a variety of natural, technological and social networks. He is the Robert Gray Dodge Professor of Network Science at Northeastern University. He is also a lecturer at Harvard Medical School.

Barabási is the author of multiple books. In his latest, The Formula, he examines the link between performance and success.

He earned his masters in theoretical physics at the Eötvös University in Budapest and his doctorate at Boston University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Andrea Gutierrez
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
