Free holiday parking will return to downtown State College

Emily Reddy / WPSU

Free parking is returning to downtown State College this holiday season. On Nov. 7, the State College Borough Council approved the parking changes, which will be in place from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22.

The grace period for free parking in garages will increase from 30 minutes to two hours. Street meter and lot parking will be free after 5 p.m. daily. During this period, courtesy cards will also be given out. These cards forgive up to three meter violations at municipal surface lots and street meters.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, parking at all municipal garages, street meters and lots will be free.

The Holiday Parking Program is a partnership between the borough and the Downtown State College Improvement District.