Geoff Muldaur's quest to find musicians to write 'His Last Letter'

For the full story, click here.

It’s not enough that musician Geoff Muldaur was a vital force in American roots, jazz and blues for decades. Muldaur traveled to Amsterdam to find a group of top-notch European classical musicians to tackle distinctly non-European, and mostly non-classical work. The result is called “His Last Letter,” a double-LP box set and a CD set, both with a booklet released earlier this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.