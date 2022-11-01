Health Minute: Routine health visits

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Routine visits with your doctor or nurse practitioner are essential to maintaining your health and wellness. These visits are a time for you to share your current and future health concerns with your health care provider so you can develop a plan that best fits your goals and needs.

Even when you are young and healthy regularly checking in with your healthcare provider for a physical examination can help detect, treat, and prevent severe medical conditions. Many of the screening tests done during a routine care visit help health care providers detect diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

It is recommended that you visit your health care provider at least annually. If you have not seen your health care provider in the last year, then it's time to make an appointment.

