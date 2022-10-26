Health Minute: World Restart a Heart Day

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

October 16th is World Restart A Heart Day. According to the World Health Organization, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death worldwide.

In the United States, fewer than half (46%) of the 356,000 people yearly who experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital receive immediate help, according to the American Heart Association. Immediately starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, when someone experiences cardiac arrest can double or triple their chances of survival.

Learning how to perform CPR could help you save someone’s life. Find a CPR course near where you live on the American Heart Association website.

For all our episodes visit wpsu.org/healthminute.