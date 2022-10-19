Health Minute: Healthy Lung Month

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

October is Healthy Lung Month, a time to boost education and awareness for healthy lungs.

You can act now to improve your lung health. If you smoke, it’s not too late to quit! Cigarette smoking is the major cause of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In the United States, just 10-20% of lung cancers happen in people who never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.

Take action to prevent infections, minimize exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants, and test your home for radon. Exercise regularly to make your lungs stronger and schedule routine appointments with your healthcare provider to discuss your lung health.

Learn more at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and the American Lung Association website.

