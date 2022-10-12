Mount Nittany Health announces 300,000 square foot hospital expansion

The Mount Nittany Health System Board recently approved the development of a new addition to Mount Nittany Medical Center in College Township.

The new 10-floor, 300,000 square foot tower will include 168 private patient rooms. It will also include "telemetry capabilities, outpatient clinics, point-of-care registration, outdoor space for patients, visitors, and staff, enhanced dining and food service preparation, a central utility plant, a modernized data center and a 171-space parking deck connected by a walkway" according to a release from the health system.

"The new tower is a big, game-changing step to improve the environment for patients and staff," said Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health. "By investing in the new tower, we are creating a better environment for the medical staff and nursing professionals caring for our community members, and enhancing the inpatient experience with spacious private rooms, a therapeutic environment, convenient access to inpatient care services, and advanced technology."

Nearly 40 Mount Nittany Health team members were part of the initial planning team, which included detailed assessments of patient rooms, staff amenities, kitchen and dining areas, several clinic units, telemetry capabilities and storage. They also evaluated similar projects at peer institutions to provide feedback and advice. They said they were excited about how the new space would benefit patients and staff alike, praising the floor design and technological capabilities specifically.

“The indoor/outdoor spaces will give our teams a place to get the much-deserved relaxation time needed to recharge,” said Amber Shaw, RN/ICU/PCU Manager.

In addition to improving the environment for patients, Mount Nittany Health officials anticipate that the new tower will enhance recruitment and retention while increasing pandemic capacity and flexibility.

Designs for the development began in August 2022, and construction is anticipated to begin next summer. Design Firm Stantec is the architect for the project, and Whiting Turner will be construction manager

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026.