PennDOT asks public to "save the date" for October meetings on U.S. Route 322 connector project in Centre County

The public will have another chance to weigh in on the options for replacing or upgrading a section of Route 322 in Centre County that PennDOT is considering during two meetings planned for October.

PennDOT has tentatively scheduled the next round of public meetings on the State College Area Connector for the evenings of Oct. 19 and 20 at the Mount Nittany Middle School in Boalsburg.

SCAC / PennDOT This map from PennDOT shows the options under consideration for upgrading or replacing a section of U.S. Route 322 for the State College Area Connector project.

The project study covers a section of southern Centre County, including the Potters Mills, Boalsburg, Centre Hall and Pleasant Gap areas. PennDOT had identified nine options, including building a new road along the existing section of Route 322 or nearby, or building a new road along the Route 144 corridor.

All of the possibilities have drawn strong public reactions, including concerns about the impact on farmland, the environment and local communities.

Anne Danahy / WPSU A "Save Colyer Lake" sign on the side of the road off U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County, expresses opposition to some of the possible routes for the State College Area Connector PennDOT is considering in 2022.

A PennDOT spokeswoman said the objective of the study is to evaluate the options and narrow them down. She said the next round of public meetings will include updated information.