© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PennDOT asks public to "save the date" for October meetings on U.S. Route 322 connector project in Centre County

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published September 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
A sign along U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County, urges the state to "Save Colyer … No Divided Families or Farms."
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A sign along U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County, urges the state to "Save Colyer … No Divided Families or Farms." Some residents are opposed to some of the options PennDOT is considering in 2022 for the State College Area Connector project in southern Centre County.

The public will have another chance to weigh in on the options for replacing or upgrading a section of Route 322 in Centre County that PennDOT is considering during two meetings planned for October.

PennDOT has tentatively scheduled the next round of public meetings on the State College Area Connector for the evenings of Oct. 19 and 20 at the Mount Nittany Middle School in Boalsburg.

This map from PennDOT shows the options under consideration for upgrading or replacing a section of U.S. Route 322.
SCAC
/
PennDOT
This map from PennDOT shows the options under consideration for upgrading or replacing a section of U.S. Route 322 for the State College Area Connector project.

The project study covers a section of southern Centre County, including the Potters Mills, Boalsburg, Centre Hall and Pleasant Gap areas. PennDOT had identified nine options, including building a new road along the existing section of Route 322 or nearby, or building a new road along the Route 144 corridor.

All of the possibilities have drawn strong public reactions, including concerns about the impact on farmland, the environment and local communities.

A "Save Colyer Lake" sign on the side of the road off U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County, between a road and shrubs.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A "Save Colyer Lake" sign on the side of the road off U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County, expresses opposition to some of the possible routes for the State College Area Connector PennDOT is considering in 2022.

A PennDOT spokeswoman said the objective of the study is to evaluate the options and narrow them down. She said the next round of public meetings will include updated information.

Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
See stories by Anne Danahy
Related Content
Load More