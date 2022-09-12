PennDOT asks public to "save the date" for October meetings on U.S. Route 322 connector project in Centre County
The public will have another chance to weigh in on the options for replacing or upgrading a section of Route 322 in Centre County that PennDOT is considering during two meetings planned for October.
PennDOT has tentatively scheduled the next round of public meetings on the State College Area Connector for the evenings of Oct. 19 and 20 at the Mount Nittany Middle School in Boalsburg.
The project study covers a section of southern Centre County, including the Potters Mills, Boalsburg, Centre Hall and Pleasant Gap areas. PennDOT had identified nine options, including building a new road along the existing section of Route 322 or nearby, or building a new road along the Route 144 corridor.
All of the possibilities have drawn strong public reactions, including concerns about the impact on farmland, the environment and local communities.
A PennDOT spokeswoman said the objective of the study is to evaluate the options and narrow them down. She said the next round of public meetings will include updated information.