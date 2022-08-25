© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

You might be able to buy a beer at Penn State football games this season

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published August 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Penn State's Beaver Stadium filled with fans in white shirts.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
In this file photo, Penn State fans fill Beaver Stadium. The university is looking into having alcohol for sale to the general public in fall 2022.

Penn State is considering expanding alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium and has been putting plans in place to do so, according to a university spokeswoman.

The Centre Daily Times reported Wednesday that Penn State plans to sell alcohol in Beaver Stadium during football games, starting with a test run during the Sept. 24 home game. Right now, alcohol sales are allowed in Beaver Stadium’s enclosed suites and boxes, but not in a general stadium area. University trustees approved allowing those limited sales in 2016.

Citing “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation,” the CDT reported that the expanded alcohol sales will take place on the concourse and will be handled by an outside vendor. Customers will be limited to two drinks.

According to the CDT, if the test run goes well, plans include allowing alcohol sales at athletic events in the Bryce Jordan Center as well. Penn State currently allows the sale of alcohol in the BJC and at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at non-university events, with a limit of two drinks per person.

The Penn State spokeswoman said the university will need to get approvals first, including from its board of trustees.

Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
See stories by Anne Danahy