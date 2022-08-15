Downtown State College Improvement District to host supply drive for local Ukrainian refugees

The Downtown State College Improvement District is partnering with the Mid-State Literacy Council to host a supply drive on Saturday to support local Ukrainian refugees.

Several Ukrainian families who were displaced by the war have resettled in State College and Bellefonte. Lee Anne Jeffries is the executive director of the Improvement District. She said tomorrow’s drive aims to provide local Ukrainian refugees with basic living needs.

“Most of them have left with either just the clothes on their back or a very small suitcase. So obviously, they need clothing and shoes. And the kids want to go to school, and they need school supplies,” Jeffries said.

She said the refugees don’t have cars, so gift cards to Uber would be helpful. She is also encouraging people to donate gift cards to local grocery stores like Weis, Giant and Walmart. Another immediate need is…

“Baby supplies, too. A lot of women that have come here are pregnant currently or giving birth recently. So, there’s a need for babies,” Jeffries said.

The Makery will be present at the drive to help children create paper sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower. Twenty downtown State College businesses will have sunflowers painted on their windows in solidarity with Ukraine.

The supply drive is Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the MLK plaza in downtown State College. Those interested in dropping off donations can do so at the event or at the Downtown State College Improvement District office through the rest of the month.