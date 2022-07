Sri Lanka has a new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe. The name is familiar: He was the prime minister until he became acting president days ago when the former president fled the country amid protests.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with Menaka Indrakumar, a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.