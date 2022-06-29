© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonbinary author Xiran Jay Zhao wants LGBTQ+ kids to have an easier adolescence than they did

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Author Xiran Jay Zhao (Courtesy)
Author Xiran Jay Zhao (Courtesy)

Here & Now producer Emiko Tamagawa speaks with best-selling author Xiran Jay Zhao about their latest book, “Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor,” which centers around a gay Chinese American boy who discovers he was born to host the spirit of the first Chinese emperor.

Book excerpt: ‘Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor’

By Xiran Jay Zhao

Excerpted from ‘Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor.’ Copyright (c) 2022 by Xiran Jay Zhao. Used with permission of the publisher, Margaret K. McElderry Books. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.