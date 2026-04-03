WPSU Jazz Archive - April 3, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 3, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The show includes tracks from The Count Basie Orchestra, Nina Simone, Bill Evans Trio, Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Blossom Dearie, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Sonny Stitt with the Oscar Peterson Trio, Steven Pasquale with John Pizzarelli, Django Reinhardt, Wynton Marsalis, Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Kenny Barron, Astrud Gilberto, George Bruns, Tony Bennett and Bill Evans, Rosemary Clooney, Rosemary Clooney, Eartha Kitt, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.