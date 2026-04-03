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WPSU Jazz Archive - April 3, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published April 3, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Dave Pickoff
/
AP
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses in New York City on Aug. 20, 1981.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 3, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The show includes tracks from The Count Basie Orchestra, Nina Simone, Bill Evans Trio, Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Blossom Dearie, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Sonny Stitt with the Oscar Peterson Trio, Steven Pasquale with John Pizzarelli, Django Reinhardt, Wynton Marsalis, Clifford Brown and Max Roach, Kenny Barron, Astrud Gilberto, George Bruns, Tony Bennett and Bill Evans, Rosemary Clooney, Rosemary Clooney, Eartha Kitt, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
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