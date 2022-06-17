Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE IS IN THE AIR")

JOHN PAUL YOUNG: (Singing) Love is in the air.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Alaska Airlines pilot Alejandra Moncayo took off for what seemed like a normal flight with her girlfriend and co-worker, flight attendant Veronica Rojas. Rojas gave new meaning to in-flight entertainment when she proposed to Moncayo, who said yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Congratulations.

(CHEERING)

MARTINEZ: A colleague called it the first proposal on a Pride plane airliner decorated for Pride Month. So, indeed, love was in the air. It's MORNING EDITION.