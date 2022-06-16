Yellowstone flooding affects drinking water

Flooding from heavy rain and snow melt forced the evacuation of 10,000 people from Yellowstone National Park. Northern areas of the park will remain closed for the entire summer season. And drinking water in communities like Billings has been affected.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Yellowstone Public Radio reporter Olivia Weitz in Bozeman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.