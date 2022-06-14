© 2022 WPSU
Health Minute: Backyard Bonfire Safety

WPSU | By Cheraine Stanford
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Health Minute logo

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

With the warmer months upon us, it’s backyard bonfire season! Before you light the first match, it’s important to evaluate health and safety factors associated with bonfires.

When woody materials are set ablaze, millions of microparticles are emitted into the air. These particles can travel deep into the lungs and cause coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and stinging eyes.

Do not burn trash, gasoline, or other non-natural materials, as they create dangerous pollutants that should not be inhaled. These materials also increase the risk of getting burned and creating uncontrollable fires.

Before you have a bonfire, evaluate the health status of your guests, the materials you’re burning, and local fire safety ordinances. Incorporate safety precautions.

Cheraine Stanford
Cheraine Stanford is the Content Strategy Director at WPSU, responsible for developing the station's original productions across digital, radio and television.
