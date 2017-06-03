Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Once a month, NPR Music checks in with hosts and music curators from public radio stations across the country to find out which new songs they just can't let go. The depth and variety of their selections is always a joy to behold, and this month's list is no exception. Whether your pleasure is new-wave chamber pop, hypnotic trance-blues or Ethio-jazz that's literally made of star stuff, public radio has you covered.
Listen at the audio link to hear Folk Alley and WYEP's Cindy Howes, Wyoming Public Media's Micah Schweizer and World Cafe's Talia Schlanger share their picks, and read on for the full list.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 9 — Deb Talan
Deb Talan
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 9 — Otis Taylor
Otis Taylor
Evan Sem / Courtesy of the artist
3 of 9 — This Is The Kit
This Is The Kit
Lucy Sugden-Smith / Courtesy of the artist
4 of 9 — Sean Rowe
Sean Rowe
Matt Dayak / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 9 — Meklit
Meklit
John Nilsen / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 9 — Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 9 — Grizzly Bear
Grizzly Bear
Tom Hines / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 9 — Rozwell Kid
Rozwell Kid
Emily Dubin / Courtesy of the artist
9 of 9 — Mikko Joensuu
Mikko Joensuu
Tero Ahonen / Courtesy of the artist