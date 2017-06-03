© 2022 WPSU
Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 3, 2017 at 7:32 AM EDT
This Is The Kit's "Moonshine Freeze" is a big hit at <em>World Cafe</em>.
Florian Duboé
/
Courtesy of the artist
This Is The Kit's "Moonshine Freeze" is a big hit at World Cafe.

Once a month, NPR Music checks in with hosts and music curators from public radio stations across the country to find out which new songs they just can't let go. The depth and variety of their selections is always a joy to behold, and this month's list is no exception. Whether your pleasure is new-wave chamber pop, hypnotic trance-blues or Ethio-jazz that's literally made of star stuff, public radio has you covered.

Listen at the audio link to hear Folk Alley and WYEP's Cindy Howes, Wyoming Public Media's Micah Schweizer and World Cafe's Talia Schlanger share their picks, and read on for the full list.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Deb Talan
1 of 9  — Deb Talan
Deb Talan
/ Courtesy of the artist
Otis Taylor
2 of 9  — Otis Taylor
Otis Taylor
Evan Sem / Courtesy of the artist
This Is The Kit
3 of 9  — This Is The Kit
This Is The Kit
Lucy Sugden-Smith / Courtesy of the artist
Sean Rowe
4 of 9  — Sean Rowe
Sean Rowe
Matt Dayak / Courtesy of the artist
Meklit
5 of 9  — Meklit
Meklit
John Nilsen / Courtesy of the artist
Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
6 of 9  — Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
/ Courtesy of the artist
Grizzly Bear
7 of 9  — Grizzly Bear
Grizzly Bear
Tom Hines / Courtesy of the artist
Rozwell Kid
8 of 9  — Rozwell Kid
Rozwell Kid
Emily Dubin / Courtesy of the artist
Mikko Joensuu
9 of 9  — Mikko Joensuu
Mikko Joensuu
Tero Ahonen / Courtesy of the artist

