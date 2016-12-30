The Top 10 Solo Guitar Records Of 2016

When John Fahey recorded The New Possibility in 1968 to make a few bucks off Christmas sales every year, his album title turned out to be emblematic of the solo guitar's potential. The music grows decades later, rung out in steel vibration and wrung out from tradition. In 2016, there was an incredible bounty of guitar music across Americana, jazz, ambient, psychedelic, experimental music and what Fahey labeled American Primitive.
For sake of focus, these 10 unranked records (and a few honorable mentions) were all primarily made by one person with the guitar as the primary instrument. That's why you don't see the stellar records made by Chris Forsyth, Mary Halvorson, William Tyler or Cian Nugent this year, as they were backed by bands that understand their singular approaches to the instrument. Instead, these records celebrate new possibilities in the solo exploration of six and 12 strings.
— Daniel Bachman, Daniel Bachman
— Dylan Golden Aycock, Church Of Level Track
— Glenn Jones, Fleeting
— Jeff Parker, Slight Freedom
— Kevin Hufnagel, Backwards Through The Maze
— Marisa Anderson, Into The Light
— Rob Noyes, The Feudal Spirit
— Roy Montgomery, R M H Q: Headquarters
— Sarah Louise, VDSQ Solo Acoustic Vol. 12
— Willie Lane, A Pine Tree Shilling's Worth Of Willie Lane
