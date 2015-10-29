Día De Los Muertos: Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar

Once a year, to celebrate Day Of The Dead on Nov. 2, we ask listeners and friends for stories of loved ones they've lost — with an additional request for music to remember them by. We then build a sonic altar to celebrate those who are no longer here and help revel in the love they left behind.

Join us, and as always, please let us know whom you're remembering on this day.

