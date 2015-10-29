© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Día De Los Muertos: Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar

By Jasmine Garsd
Published October 29, 2015 at 1:27 PM EDT
Girls in face paint celebrate Day Of The Dead.
Chris Jackson
/
Getty Images

Once a year, to celebrate Day Of The Dead on Nov. 2, we ask listeners and friends for stories of loved ones they've lost — with an additional request for music to remember them by. We then build a sonic altar to celebrate those who are no longer here and help revel in the love they left behind.

Join us, and as always, please let us know whom you're remembering on this day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

x
1 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
2 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
3 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
4 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
5 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
6 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
7 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
8 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
9 of 10  — x
x
/ x
x
10 of 10  — x
x
/ x

Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd