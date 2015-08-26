New Mix: Foals, Telekinesis, Julia Holter, Rodrigo Amarante, More

This week's episode of All Songs Considered is a journey of sound. Bob has a new favorite noise app, so he and Robin Hilton go on a sonic expedition that includes a spring walk, a gaggle of purring kittens, and a rolling rain storm (thunder optional). As if kittens weren't enough, Bob and Robin also have six new songs to share, including a British band, a Scandinavian band that sounds British, and an American band that sounds Scandinavian. All that, plus some dramatic baroque pop and the imagined soundtrack to a drug lord's childhood.

