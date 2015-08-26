© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Foals, Telekinesis, Julia Holter, Rodrigo Amarante, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published August 26, 2015 at 4:00 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Foals, Julia Holter, Rodrigo Amarante, Telekinesis, Sjowgren
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Foals, Julia Holter, Rodrigo Amarante, Telekinesis, Sjowgren

This week's episode of All Songs Considered is a journey of sound. Bob has a new favorite noise app, so he and Robin Hilton go on a sonic expedition that includes a spring walk, a gaggle of purring kittens, and a rolling rain storm (thunder optional). As if kittens weren't enough, Bob and Robin also have six new songs to share, including a British band, a Scandinavian band that sounds British, and an American band that sounds Scandinavian. All that, plus some dramatic baroque pop and the imagined soundtrack to a drug lord's childhood.

Catch up with the All Songs team on Twitter: Bob is @allsongs, Robin's @nprobin. And keep up with Bob's show schedule on instagram, @tinydesk.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen