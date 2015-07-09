© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Songs At 15: An Insider's Guide To Great Moments In ASC History

By Katie Presley,
Katie PresleyJulian Ring
Published July 9, 2015 at 11:44 AM EDT
Austin's 6th Street during the SXSW Music Festival.
Michael Buckner
/
Getty Images
Austin's 6th Street during the SXSW Music Festival.

Thursdays this year we're celebrating All Songs Considered's 15th birthday with personal memories and highlights from the show's decade and a half online and on the air. If you have a story about the show you'd like to share, drop us an email:allsongs@npr.org.

Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are still out of the office, so we (that'd be All Songs Considered contributor Katie Presley and ASC intern Julian Ring) are going to keep running with our takeover of the show. Today, for our Throwback Thursday post, we're sharing our favorite personal memories of the show. We were both fans long before we arrived at NPR, though we'd never admit that to Bob's face, and for both of us, the show — and the music loved and shared by Bob and Robin — has helped us through some tough moments.

Listen to the songs and read the memories below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Katie Presley
See stories by Katie Presley
Katie Presley
Julian Ring